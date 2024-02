BALTIMORE — Happy Valentine's day!

Typically we see high temperatures in the mid 40s and our overnight lows in the upper 20s. This year fits right into that with seasonable numbers.

Here is a fun fact. The snowiest Valentine's day we have ever had was 4" in 1986. It was nothing but sunshine today.

The record high temperatures is 70°! That was set 34 years ago. On the other side of that the coldest was 2 below 0 in 1979.