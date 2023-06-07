Watch Now
Unhealthy air quality due to wildfire smoke

Smoky skies expected to stick around through the week
Air quality
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 17:46:46-04
Wildfire haze footage in Baltimore

That is what Baltimore skies looked like Wednesday. Our city under a film of smoke.

Wednesday smoke location

Above is a look at where the thickest smoke sits as of Wednesday afternoon. All those red dots indicate active fires. You can see the cluster of red dots in Canada. Those are our primary smoke producers. Our current weather pattern has funneled all that smoke right into our area.

It is so dense that our air quality is code red as of Wednesday.

Air quality

This pattern is expected to stick around through the end of the week, at least. Smoke will be closest to the surface in the morning and evening hours so it is best to avoid time outdoors then. Here is a look at the projected smoke into early Thursday morning.

Forecast smoke for Thursday morning

It would be best to keep your windows closed this week. Another option to keep in mind is to push the button on your car that recycles the air inside the car.

