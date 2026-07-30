Understanding Today's High UV Index in Baltimore

Even though temperatures may not feel extreme, the sun is packing a punch today!

Baltimore's UV Index is forecast to reach a 7, which falls into the "High" category. That means unprotected skin can begin to burn in as little as 20 to 30 minutes, especially between 10 AM - 4 PM when the UV rays are the strongest!

The UV Index measures the intensity of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation at Earth's surface. These invisible rays are what cause sunburns, premature skin aging, and increase the risk of skin cancer. A higher number means stronger UV radiation and a greater risk of skin damage.

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If you'll be spending time outside by the pool, remember to:



Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen

Wear sunglasses

Put on a hat if you'll be outside for an extended period

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