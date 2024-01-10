Tuesday's rain totals

BALTIMORE — Many are drying out following heavy rain on Tuesday. A handful of places got a months worth of rain in one day!

Here is a list of some of the rain gauges around Maryland.

WMAR

I picked places from different counties, but know that most fell near these numbers. BWI (where our weather records are measured) came in at 2.62", breaking the daily rainfall record. Our average rain for the entire month is 3.08". All that fell over 14 hours.

Abingdon and Long green received a staggering 4+ inches of rain. This prompted flood warnings for almost our entire viewing area.

Our last drought update had the entire state drought free. That didn't include our last two big rain makers.