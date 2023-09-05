Tropics continue to heat up

BALTIMORE — While the temperatures continue to heat up here in Maryland, the tropics also have decided to make their next wave.

Currently we have one named storm brewing in the Atlantic as of 2 PM EDT on Tuesday September 5th. That storm is tropical depression Thirteen, which is currently located of the coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. This storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Thirteen is currently eyeing the warm gulf stream waters. For now, this storm has no impacts on us here in Maryland, but it will be something that we continue to monitor in the coming days.

There are also two tropical waves that are areas of interest. One of them is off of the coast of Africa behind Thirteen. This area currently has a 30% potential of development over the next 48 hours and 70% over the next 7 days. The second area of development is what is left of Franklin. This wave is currently located near the Azores and over the next 48 hours has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.