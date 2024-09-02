Tropics begin to see some action

BALTIMORE — It has been a quiet few weeks for the Atlantic hurricane season and as the peak rolls around the corner, the National Hurricane Center has listed three areas to watch over the next couple of days. All of these areas have a very little chance of becoming a named storm in the next 24 hours. The spot in the gulf likely gets sheared away. The one on the coast of Africa and the one off the coast of South America are different stories. Both of these waves look to move into more favorable environments and create medium chances of development over the next seven days. None of these areas are expected to impact or move near Maryland. In the meantime, we are going to enjoy a quieter eye on the tropics, but continue to look out.

wmar