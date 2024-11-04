Tropical system aims for the Gulf of Mexico

BALTIMORE — *All info current up to the evening of Sunday November, 3rd.*

Potential tropical cyclone eighteen has formed off the coast of Columbia. It is set to head northwest through this week. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the tropical system to strengthen to a tropical storm by Monday. Eventually, it could become a category 1 hurricane sometime early Wednesday morning. If it can get to a tropical storm it would be named Rafael.

Jamaica would be the first in the path of this storm. The following day Cuba. The end of the NHC forecast would bring Rafael into the Gulf of Mexico around Thursday. There is a great deal of uncertainty where the United States could see impacts, but it is one to watch for sure.

