Tropical storm Philippe takes a turn

BALTIMORE — Philippe has been hanging on for a while and is showing no signs of quitting as it takes aim on Maine. This has been a tough storm to forecast. At times it looked like Dominican Republic was going to take a hit. Then, Philippe started to turn north. Now the current track looks very similar to hurricane Lee.

Thankfully there will be no direct impacts to Maryland other than some rough surf on the Delmarva peninsula.

Philippe likely maintains tropical storm strength over the next few days and into the weekend. As of Wednesday it looks like Philippe will make landfall near Maine, or Nova Scotia.

After that, things quite for a bit. There are no disturbances being monitored for development over the next week.

If that changes, we will be sure to write about it here!