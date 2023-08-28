Tropical Storm Idalia eyes the southeast

BALTIMORE — As of 10:00 PM on Sunday August 27, 2023, Tropical Storm Idalia continues to churn in the gulf with eyes on the Florida coastline. The storm is currently a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds up to 45 mph. Hurricane force is 74 mph at a minimum. Idalia is expected to enter a record warm Gulf of Mexico where it will likely go under rapid intensification classifying as a hurricane. The national hurricane center currently has Idalia making a turn to the northeast Tuesday afternoon bringing showers and storms to Florida extending from Panama City to the Tampa Bay. Hurricane watches are in affect down the Florida coastline as well. Currently, Maryland is not in the cone of uncertainty, but the latest track out gets the center of circulation along the Delmarva peninsula on Friday afternoon. Which means we could see some residual moisture from the storm. For now, models have a strong center of high pressure dominating overhead keeping us protected from the storm late week. Furthermore, this is something to continue to keep our eyes on for the coming days.

wmar