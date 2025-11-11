Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Trivia Tuesday: When does Baltimore City see their average first measurable snow?

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud has your Trivia Tuesday Question!
Posted
and last updated

It's time for your weekly Trivia Tuesday Question!

Here is today's question: When is the average first measurable snow in Baltimore City?
Hint: In order to be considered measurable snow, you need 0.01" of accumulation or more! In other words...snow flurries don't count!

A. October 10th
B. November 15th
C. December 14th
D. January 8TH

The average first occurrence of snowfall 0.01"+ occurs December 14th. But keep in mind that's an average! Some years have been as early as October 10th, and other years have been as late as January 7th! In fact, last year it didn't snow until January 6th!

We'll see you next week for Trivia Tuesday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft