Trivia Tuesday: What was the snowiest Thanksgiving in Baltimore?

Here is your Trivia Tuesday question!

What was our snowiest Thanksgiving in Baltimore?

A. 2"

B. 9"

C. 14"

D. 27"

A measly 2" of snow doesn't sound like a lot, but that's our snowiest Thanksgiving over the last 155 years since record keeping began. That snow occurred in 1898, and since then no other Thanksgiving has been able to top it!

Let's talk about some other notable climate extremes on Thanksgiving. Our coldest Thanksgiving occurred in 1996 with a morning low of just 18°. The warmest Thanksgiving happened in 1941 with a high of 77°, and our wettest occurred in 1971 with 1.11" of rain!