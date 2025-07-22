Trivia Tuesday: How far can lightning strike from a thunderstorm?

It's time for Trivia Tuesday!

Today's question was "lightning can strike up to _____ mile from a thunderstorm?"

The answer is a whopping 15 miles!

That means if a storm is within 15 miles from you then you're quite literally within striking range!

How can you tell how far away a lightning strike occurred? After you see the flash of lightning count how many seconds until you hear thunder. Every five seconds is one mile. So if you count 10 seconds between the lightning flash and thunder, that means the strike is two miles away.

Did you know the temperature of lightning is five times hotter than the surface of the sun? A lightning strike can reach 50,000 °! In fact, it's the extreme heat within lightning that causes thunder. As the air is forced to heat rapidly, the air expands, creating the shock wave we hear as thunder!

Florida ranks number one state for lightning related deaths with most occurring on golf courses! Remember, when thunder roars go indoors!