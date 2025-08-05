Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trivia Tuesday: Baltimore's record daily rainfall

Today's question discusses the most rain in Baltimore in a single day
Posted

It's time for Trivia Tuesday!

Today's trivia questions asks what the record is for most rain received in a single day in Baltimore. The answer is 6.30"! This occurred back on August 12th, 2014 during severe weather.

The average August rainfall is 4.09" for the entire month, which means we saw 154% of our average August rain in a single day! Wow!

As a side note, this is data taken from Baltimore/Washington Airport and these records go back to 1950 at this particular location!

See you next week for more weather trivia!

