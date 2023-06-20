Watch Now
Tracking Tropical Storm Bret

The storm continues to churn up the Atlantic
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 13:27:58-04

BALTIMORE — As of the 11:00 AM EDT update on June 20, 2023, Tropical Storm Bret is still churning out in the central Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It has a current pressure of 1008 mb and is currently falling. Bret should approach the Lesser Antilles. Bret is expected to strengthen, over the next couple of days to sub hurricane status. The storm is not going to impact us here in Maryland over the next 5 days.

Capture.JPG

