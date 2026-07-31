Tracking the trends from July to August

It's hard to believe we're already wrapping up the month of July! Average high temperatures this time of year typically range from 88° to 89°. At BWI, 20 days this month reached the 80s, while several others climbed into the 90s. We even experienced three days with triple-digit heat!

As we head into August, temperatures will slowly begin to ease from the peak of summer heat. The average high drops from 88° at the beginning of August to 85° at the end of the month. Overnight lows cool from 67° to 64°. August is also one of our wetter months, averaging just over 4 inches of rainfall, thanks in part to frequent afternoon thunderstorms and the occasional tropical system. While the calendar says we're inching closer to fall, August can still deliver plenty of hot, humid days before cooler weather finally arrives.

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