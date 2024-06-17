Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone One

BALTIMORE — It is mid-June and our first heatwave of the season also looks to be heating up the tropics!

Currently, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is looking at two areas for potential storm development.

As of the 5 PM update on June 17, 2024, the NHC has named a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Bay of Campeche Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This storm has a maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it eyes northern Mexico moving slowly at 7 mph to the NNW. The storm doesn't look to be intensifying much FOR NOW... but the waters in this area are very warm. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are expected for northern Mexico and southern Texas. If the storm gets a name, it will be Alberto.

The other area is in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles off of the coast of the Bahamas. While the waters and conditions the wave is moving over aren't the most favorable, the area has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 30% chance over the next 7 days.