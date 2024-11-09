Tracking Maryland's drought

BALTIMORE — The state of Maryland last saw measurable rain in the first few days of October and has since been dry. Our current dry streak surpasses the record set back in 1963 with over 36 dry days and counting. To clarify, we have had rain in the region since October, but there has been no measurable rain at BWI, Baltimore Washington International Airport, since early October, thus continuing the tally of dry days. The scale of drought varies across the state with the worst areas in Garrett county.

Over the last week, many parts of the country that were on the receiving end of rain were on the cusp of a drought themselves. This has been a historically dry October and November.

This extreme and abnormal drought is having impacts on local communities as well as state wildlife preserves. Since this is a late season drought, the dry status is thankfully having little to no impact on crops, but more so prairie and woodland areas and even residential portions of the state. Wildfires have been an issue this year with an above average amount of wildfires.

Since October 1st 2024 the Maryland Forest Service has responded to more than triple the 10- year average of wildfires

Over 75 acres have burned across Maryland

Since 1988 there have only been 4 Maryland statewide burn bans (excluding 2024)

The longest Maryland statewide burn ban was in 2006 lasting from March 31st to April 24th

- Facts collected from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources enacted a statewide burn ban November 1st for Maryland due to the increased fire threat, only exacerbated by the ongoing drought and windy conditions. Many factors go into the MDNR's ban, with the drought having a heavy influence. According to the ban, it will remain in effect until the Maryland Forest Service calls for a lift, which will only happen if enough rain/moisture moves in to reduce the threat of wildfires. If only portions of the state receives adequate moisture the Maryland Forest Service and the MDNR may lessen the full statutory ban to a less stringent regulatory one.

WMAR and its team of meteorologist are showing much needed rain moving in for the weekend of November 9th, but will it be enough to lift the MDNR's ban? Well, it certainly is no drought buster, but, it does look to alleviate some of the extreme dryness across the state. At this point we will take what we can get! We will have to see the next steps for the Maryland Forest Services in whether or not they lift part of the statewide ban, but the drought monitor will come out the following Thursday and we have our fingers crossed it will show improvement. Until then check for updates on Maryland's Most Accurate Weather.