Tracking Christmas 2025

Happy Holidays to all who celebrate!

Let's talk temperatures for the holiday proper this year. Everyone wants a white Christmas in 2025, as they should, but will we have the right conditions...

The average temperature for Christmas Eve in Baltimore, per Baltimore-Washington International Airport's data



Ranges on average in the upper 30s at 36.7 degrees

Average high for the month is 38.6 degrees

Both temperatures, average for the month and day of Christmas Eve, are too warm to support any snow accumulation.

Last year, to put it into perspective, we had a warmer-than-average Christmas Eve with trace amounts of snow



High of 44 degrees

Low of 20 degrees

All melted for Christmas Day with no recorded snowfall at BWI in 2024.

Christmas Day in 2024 was slightly warmer with



High temperature of 45 degrees

Low temperature of 32

The average temperature for Christmas Day in Baltimore, per Baltimore-Washington International Airport's data



Ranges on average in the lower 30s at 34.5 degrees

We have had snowy Christmases in the past, making this year a possibility; however, in recent years, we have had a consistently warm (above freezing) holiday season. Looking ahead at a few outlooks, our year is sizing up to hit close to average with no white Christmas expected.

Not only are we expected to be warmer this year, but we are also expecting a drier trend going through Christmas day.

Bad news for the snow lovers out there. We expect to see more snow in January, and there is always next year!

Happy Holidays everyone!