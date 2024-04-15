Tracking a low-end late-night storm threat in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Good Sunday evening everyone! Throughout the afternoon and evening, a robust band of showers and thunderstorms slowly sank through Pennsylvania. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of northern Maryland under a level 1/5 marginal risk for strong to severe storms late Sunday into the wee hours of Monday morning. The main threat is damaging winds with this system. Earlier in the day the models had it looking a bit more impressive, but unfortunately, due to shear over the mountains and lack of daytime heating, the system has continued to break down. This is something we will still monitor into the overnight hours, but it looks to continue to weaken.

wmar