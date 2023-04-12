Tornadoes in Maryland

This week is severe weather awareness week in Maryland. Today we focus on tornadoes!

A tornado is defined as a mobile, destructive vortex of violently rotating winds having the appearance of a funnel-shaped cloud advancing beneath a large storm system. Tornadoes here are most common in spring and summer so it is best to have a plan ready in case you need it.

Lets start with a watch vs warning

WMAR

A watch is issued ahead of time and means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. They cover a large area. When issued, make sure everyone has there severe weather plan ready to go.

A warning is a more specific area. Smaller than a county in size, typically. This means a tornado is either indicated by radar or spotted. Take cover immediately.

I like to look at it like this. A cupcake watch would mean you have all the ingredients for a cupcake like butter, flour, eggs, frosting etc. A cupcake warning wold mean you put it all together and the cupcakes is baked and ready to eat.

Have a way to get these important warning and have multiple methods. Some examples are a NOAA weather radio, our meteorologists here at WMAR, outdoor warning sirens (if you are outside), and the wireless emergency alert system on your phone. Just to name a few.

Here is what to do if you are under a warning:

Lets take this house as an example.

WMAR

It is always best to get to the lowest level of your home. If you have a basement that is ideal. You can see in the image below, the area in red would be the best option here.

WMAR

If you don't have a basement, or even live in a house, remember this. Put as many wall between you and the outside as possible. Get to a room that is the lowest in your house, apartment, condo, etc. Stay away from glass and it is best to keep on old helmet or something to protect your head in the room that is your tornado safe spot.

WMAR

Above is a look at a house from above. The area in red has the most wall between it and outside and has no windows.

Identify your safe spot today. Make a plan for you and your family so you don't have to decide if you ever find yourself in a tornado warning.

Tornadoes can produce some incredible winds. Did you know that winds from a tornado are estimated by the damage that it caused. It would be too dangerous to try and measure a tornadoes wind speed while it was on the ground. Meteorologist at the National Weather Service send crews out after a suspected tornado to rate it on the Enhanced Fujita scale from EF-0 up to EF-5. Here is a look at those numbers.

WMAR

Winds can range from 65 MPH all the way in excess of 200 MPH!

Our area had a tornado at the start of the month. A tornado warning was issued on Saturday April 1st and there was enough damage to rate it as an EF1.

WMAR

It happened in Calvert in Cecil county. Thankfully no one was hurt. We want to keep that number at 0! Make a plan and stay weather aware!

We will cover more severe weather topics this week.