To rain or not to rain, that is the weekend question

Happy weekend-eve, everyone!

It's been a little dicey with timing out weekend rain this go around. Throughout the workweek, models have changed their timing and stance on rain altogether, which has made forecasting a little less than certain. Friday, 4 of the 5 do agree on some rain, and even agree on the timing somewhat, so we are forecasting rain for the weekend. Just not a lot. This explains the model uncertainty throughout the workweek. Saturday looks like our best shot at some rain throughout the state. Relatively light for the majority of us, a few will get a moderate batch of rain before it moves out of here Sunday morning.

Sunday is trending drier all around, but a stray shower is in the realm of possibilities. Very light rain for those who see it. Should wrap up before noon.

Very light indeed.

Throughout this uncertainty, the Ravens decided (well before the official forecast) to have their game in Ohio on Sunday.

I guess the rain chances canceled out that home-field advantage we keep hearing about. I want to know which model gave them that confidence because I will add it to my list! This is all in jest, of course!

Happy weekend, and for those who do see rain, stay dry out there

