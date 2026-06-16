Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Thursday's thunderstorms

Strong-severe storms later this week...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and low humidity today because the heat and humidity are on the way! Later this week, the humidity will surge and high temperatures will challenge record levels on Thursday! Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s, with the record high on Thursday being 97° set in 1957.

highs.jpg
record.jpg

The intense heat and humidity will be fuel for Thursday's thunderstorms! A cold front brings short-lived scattered strong to severe storms to the area, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). As of right now, damaging winds will be the primary threat. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts!

spc.jpg
storms.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft