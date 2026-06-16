Enjoy the cooler temperatures and low humidity today because the heat and humidity are on the way! Later this week, the humidity will surge and high temperatures will challenge record levels on Thursday! Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s, with the record high on Thursday being 97° set in 1957.

wmar

wmar

The intense heat and humidity will be fuel for Thursday's thunderstorms! A cold front brings short-lived scattered strong to severe storms to the area, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). As of right now, damaging winds will be the primary threat. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts!

wmar

wmar

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