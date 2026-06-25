Thursday Thoughts: Why has it been so dry lately?

Today's question of the day comes from Anthony M. — “Why has it been so dry lately?". Well, there are multiple factors that are contributing to the abnormally dry conditions in Maryland.

- Significant rainfall deficit: The region has experienced a prolonged shortage of rainfall over an extended period. While we get bursts of rain that can bring brief relief, the region has been struggling with extended dry stretches and critically low groundwater levels over the past couple of years.

- Wild weather whiplash: Climate patterns have been swinging between warm, dry conditions and brief periods of intense rainfall. While heavy downpours may occur, they often aren't enough to offset the long-term moisture deficit, allowing drought conditions to persist across multiple seasons.

- Limited groundwater recovery: Groundwater supplies have been slow to recover because heavy rain tends to run off quickly instead of gradually soaking into the ground. As a result, deeper aquifers remain below normal levels, and residents who depend on private wells may need to continue conserving water.

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Here is a look at the U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook that was released on June 18th (NOAA). The broad brown area from the Mid-Atlantic into parts of the Northeast indicates existing drought is expected to persist. These areas are expected to remain in drought through September, but this does not necessarily mean conditions worsen.

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According to the June 18 drought monitor update, much of central Maryland and the Eastern Shore is classified under Severe and Extreme drought.

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If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

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