Thursday Thoughts: Who produces each weather segment?

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “Who produces each weather segment?". Broadcast meteorologists create their own weather forecasts and produce their weather segments every day during newscasts. We analyze a wide range of weather data, combine it with our knowledge of the local forecast area, and develop our own forecasts. Then, we bring that information to life on television, helping viewers understand what to expect and how it may impact their day.

If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

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