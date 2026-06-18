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Thursday Thoughts: What is the strangest weather you have covered?

August 7th, 2023...
Thursday thoughts
Thursday thoughts
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Today’s question of the day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “What is the strangest weather you have covered?". The weather event that instantly comes to mind would be the intense straight-line wind damage from robust thunderstorms on August 7th, 2023. Destructive winds knocked down over 30 utility poles in Westminster, trapping dozens of people in their vehicles. A rare Moderate Risk (level 4/5) was issued for the area by the Storm Prediction Center for widespread, long-lived intense thunderstorms. This is not something we see too often here in central Maryland.

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