Thursday Thoughts: What is the strangest weather you have covered?

Today’s question of the day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “What is the strangest weather you have covered?". The weather event that instantly comes to mind would be the intense straight-line wind damage from robust thunderstorms on August 7th, 2023. Destructive winds knocked down over 30 utility poles in Westminster, trapping dozens of people in their vehicles. A rare Moderate Risk (level 4/5) was issued for the area by the Storm Prediction Center for widespread, long-lived intense thunderstorms. This is not something we see too often here in central Maryland.

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If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

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