Thursday Thoughts: What is the best part about being a Meteorologist?

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “What is the best part about your job?". The answer...Meteorologists get to study the atmosphere and help people at the same time! Some of the rewarding aspects of our job include: predicting the weather, working with cutting-edge technology, sharing information and connecting with the public, and no two weather days are exactly the same!

If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

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