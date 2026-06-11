Thursday Thoughts: Lightning safety

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “How can you stay safe when there is lightning?". This is really important to know, especially now that we are making our way through severe weather season! When lightning strikes or thunder roars, make sure you head indoors. If you are outside, seek shelter in a sturdy building with a hard-top roof. You want to avoid sheds and other small structures. Get away from trees, metal objects, and avoid swimming!

WMAR

If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #QuestionoftheDay

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_