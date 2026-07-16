Thursday Thoughts: How accurate is weather reporting?

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “How accurate is weather reporting?".

Meteorologists use various computer models to create our forecasts. They use estimates to predict the weather and become less reliable the further out you go...

For example, a 3-5-day forecast is about 90% accurate. A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80% of the time, while a 10-day forecast is only accurate about half of the time. Just because a forecast is accurate, doesn't mean every detail is perfect. The atmosphere is a very complex system and is constantly evolving!

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If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

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