Thursday night storm chance

BALTIMORE — We are keeping a close eye on the storm potential for Thursday evening into Friday morning. Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the day. The strongest part of the storm will be when the cold front comes through late Thursday into Friday morning.

Here is a snapshot from Futurecast:

WMAR

When this line gets to our area, damaging wind will be the main concern with an isolated tornado possible as well. This is all on the low end and there are plenty of limiting factors at play. There isn't a whole lot of energy to work with. With these storms arriving overnight playing a key roll in keeping them below severe limits. Spin in the atmosphere is just enough, but without any left these storms will be dying off as they get here.

Here is the wind and tornado potential (both are on the lowest end):

WMAR

WMAR

Have a way to get severe alerts just in case. We will keep an eye on this system and keep you updated.