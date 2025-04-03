Thursday evening severe storm potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE — Our active pattern brings another chance for storms into Thursday. Some could be strong to even severe. You can see above our area is mostly under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather. The eastern shore is largely under a level 1 out of 5. There is hope that these storms weaken as they get closer, but don't drop your guard.

Thursday starts off cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 50s. We could see a few spotty showers around, but the main event holds off until the second half of the day.

By the late afternoon hours a few isolated storms will likely line up. Some of these could produce 60 mile per hour winds.

Over the next few hours storms will start to form a line.

This will push through in the final few hours of Thursday.

There is a low end chance these storms could produce an isolated tornado. That threat looks low, but not 0. have a way to get alerts!

Storms will linger overnight into Friday morning. Those showers and storms look weaker for now.