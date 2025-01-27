Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Thinking Spring

A countdown to warmer weather
Spring countdown
WMAR
Spring countdown
Posted

BALTIMORE — We are thinking warmer thoughts in Maryland this week. Temperatures are set to get back into the 50s which will feel like spring.

Here is a countdown to some spring milestones.

Ok - St. Patrick's day is technically in winter, but that just doesn't feel right. That arrives on March 17th, just a few days off the equinox.

Spring officially starts a few days later. This year it is the 20th. To be specific it will officially start at 5:01 AM

Easter this year is one month later coming in on April 20th.

And finally Memorial day will take us into May.

There is still plenty of winter to go though!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft