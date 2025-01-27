Thinking Spring

BALTIMORE — We are thinking warmer thoughts in Maryland this week. Temperatures are set to get back into the 50s which will feel like spring.

Here is a countdown to some spring milestones.

Ok - St. Patrick's day is technically in winter, but that just doesn't feel right. That arrives on March 17th, just a few days off the equinox.

Spring officially starts a few days later. This year it is the 20th. To be specific it will officially start at 5:01 AM

Easter this year is one month later coming in on April 20th.

And finally Memorial day will take us into May.

There is still plenty of winter to go though!