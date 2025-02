BALTIMORE — Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday the 25th hit 66°! Not only is this way above average for this time of year (which is 49°) it marks the warmest day of the year so far.

We broke that margin by quite a bit. Our warmest day before this was 61°, which we hit twice on February 4th and 16th.

This was very warm, but still far off the record high which was 83° set back in 1930! Can you imagine?