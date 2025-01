BALTIMORE — Wednesday January 29th brought the warmest air of 2025 so far. It wasn't even close either. At 58° the top spot was secured by 7 degrees!

The warmest day before this was way back on the first of the year. Temperatures there hit 51°.

It didn't necessarily feel like it though. The wind today made it feel much colder.

Temps got way above average! We landed 15° above normal for this time of year. Even our overnight low was 14° above.