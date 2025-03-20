BALTIMORE — It is officially spring starting at 5:01 am Thursday morning! It will certainly feel like it too, with temperatures in the 60s and evening showers.

This season will take us from March 20th all the way to June 20th.

Here are some spring stats. Our average high temperature to start spring is 56°. Our average low is 35°. So at least that is above freezing!

By the time we end spring our average high temperature is 86°. Our average low is 64°. We have a lot of ground to cover until we get there.

At the start of spring we can expect 12 hours and just about 10 minutes of daylight.

By the end of spring that number goes up to 15 hours and 56 minutes!