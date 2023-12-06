Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

The science behind precip types

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. How does it all form?
Precip types
WMAR
Precip types
Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 16:04:45-05

BALTIMORE — Precipitation comes in many different forms. It all depends on the temperature! Not just here at the surface but high up in the air as well.

Wednesday brought rain to some, snow to others, and even something in between that looked like ice pellets. In the image above you can see four different precip types. Each bar represents an air mass that goes up into the sky. Red is above 32° and blue is below 32°. Almost all precip starts as snow, but because it is warmer near the ground, the temperature generally rises as that flake falls. That means to get rain a snowflake melts and then never gets back below freezing. To see snow, that flake never melts. Those are the obvious ones. When we get a wintry mix the lines can blur. In the case of Wednesday we were just warm enough at the surface to see that snow start to melt and create little ice pellets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018