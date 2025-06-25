The number of 90° degree days have increased over the last half century

Today marked our sixth 90° degree day of the summer as we tied the all time daily record at Baltimore/Washington Airport!

Today ended up being the hottest day of the week at BWI, but it wasn't the hottest day of the week for the Inner Harbor, as they reached 104° Monday and Tuesday!

If it feels like summers are getting hotter, it's not your imagination! Research from an independent group of scientists at Climate Central show that the average number of 90° days in a summer have increased from 20 days back in 1970 to 34 days in the 2020s!

The two biggest negative consequences of hotter summers include higher weather related deaths, and higher energy costs. Heat waves are responsible for over 1220 weather related deaths in the U.S. every summer, which is more than flooding, hurricanes, and tornadoes!

Hotter summers also lead to a longer allergy season and more days with poor air quality. High temperatures accelerate the formation of ground-level ozone and worsen the effects of other pollutants.

The big question...how much longer will the heat last? The Climate Prediction Center outlook shows that by the fourth of July temperatures will finally cool across the northeast and Mid-Atlantic! Our forecast models show a return to seasonable weather with highs in the 80s!