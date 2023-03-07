The full "worm" moon has arrived

Every full moon has a different nickname and this month of March 2023 is a full "worm" moon. Why is it called the worm moon you ask? This moon is dubbed the worm moon because as winter turns to spring the ground starts to thaw. That leads to worm-like larvae emerging from the ground and trees as temperatures warm. Many different cultures name full moons in order to track the harvest season. So no, this moon will not look wormy or have millions of worms emerge from the ground. It will just be a big full moon so go out this evening and enjoy it!

WMAR