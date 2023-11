The holiday's are nearly here! November is flying by and that means Veteran's day is just a few days away.

At the time of writing this (November 11th) Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away!

The start of Hanukkah comes in at less than a month away.

Our change of season is 43 days away. That is when we will hit the winter solstice and days will slowly start to get longer.

Christmas is 47 days away and Kwanzaa is 48 days away.