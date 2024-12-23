The coldest air in over 300 days arrives Monday morning

BALTIMORE — It will be an extremely cold start in Maryland Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens, if not colder. That doesn't even factor in the wind which will make it feel closer to 0!

The forecast low is 14° at the airport. While that won't be a record (which is 0° set in 1960) it will be rare air. In fact, you have to go all the way back to January to find the last time we started a day at 14° or colder. Specifically January 22nd 2024. That makes for 335 days in between those two readings.

We will see if we get there, but either way, it will be very cold. Be sure to bundle up! High temperatures only just get above freezing.

