That's HOT

BALTIMORE — If you are a fan of warmer weather like me, well this weekend you are in for a treat! Temperatures could rise nearly 20 degrees above average this week and close to 90 degrees. That could even break/tie records. Here is a look at this week's current foretasted highs.

WMAR

The best thing about this week is dew points stay in the 40s. Meaning that it will be more of a dry heat rather than a humid one. The one downfall will be that pollen levels will be extremely high this week. Make sure you take your meds, close all windows, wash your vehicles and overall limit your time outside. Below is a look at what models are trending for temps beyond the week.

WMAR

I hope you all break out your sunglasses & sunscreen and enjoy the outdoors!