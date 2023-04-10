Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

That's HOT

Well above averages temperatures in store for this week...
Posted at 11:27 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 23:27:24-04

BALTIMORE — If you are a fan of warmer weather like me, well this weekend you are in for a treat! Temperatures could rise nearly 20 degrees above average this week and close to 90 degrees. That could even break/tie records. Here is a look at this week's current foretasted highs.

Capture1.JPG

The best thing about this week is dew points stay in the 40s. Meaning that it will be more of a dry heat rather than a humid one. The one downfall will be that pollen levels will be extremely high this week. Make sure you take your meds, close all windows, wash your vehicles and overall limit your time outside. Below is a look at what models are trending for temps beyond the week.

temps outlook.JPG

I hope you all break out your sunglasses & sunscreen and enjoy the outdoors!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018