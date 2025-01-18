That little circle of rainbow in the sky has a name

Looking up in the sky may be a favorite pastime of yours, and if so, you may have spotted a common winter phenomenon.

That small circle of rainbow next to the sun is not actually a rainbow. Well, it is a prism of light of sorts, but it occurs when sunlight mixes with cirrus or cirrostratus clouds and ice crystals. This phenomenon is called a sun dog. It is closely related to a sun halo.

They are very common throughout the winter months because of the cold air aloft that allows the freezing of moisture in the clouds.