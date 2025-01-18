Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

That little circle of rainbow in the sky has a name

Have you looked up recently? Notice anything in the sky, maybe a sun dog?
Posted
and last updated

Looking up in the sky may be a favorite pastime of yours, and if so, you may have spotted a common winter phenomenon.
That small circle of rainbow next to the sun is not actually a rainbow. Well, it is a prism of light of sorts, but it occurs when sunlight mixes with cirrus or cirrostratus clouds and ice crystals. This phenomenon is called a sun dog. It is closely related to a sun halo.

They are very common throughout the winter months because of the cold air aloft that allows the freezing of moisture in the clouds.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft