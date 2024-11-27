Watch Now
Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

Rain and snow for much of the eastern seaboard
Thanksgiving morning
Thanksgiving morning
BALTIMORE — It will be wet and windy into Thursday morning. If your plans have you on the roads early you will be running the windshield wipers. Even further to the north and we are talking snow! That will be close to the PA - NY state line.

Thursday travel impacts

Above is the expected travel slow days. That is for both flights and on the road. Green means go, but if you are traveling in the yellow or the red, expect a slow down.

Friday Travel

Here is the better news - Coming home on Friday looks much better. The only major slow downs will be near the Great Lakes region with lake effect snow expected.

