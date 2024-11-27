Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

BALTIMORE — It will be wet and windy into Thursday morning. If your plans have you on the roads early you will be running the windshield wipers. Even further to the north and we are talking snow! That will be close to the PA - NY state line.

Above is the expected travel slow days. That is for both flights and on the road. Green means go, but if you are traveling in the yellow or the red, expect a slow down.

Here is the better news - Coming home on Friday looks much better. The only major slow downs will be near the Great Lakes region with lake effect snow expected.

