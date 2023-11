BALTIMORE — Here is something to be thankful for. Sunshine is back just in time for turkey day. Whether you have a turkey trot, the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl, or just celebrating with a traditional feast, the weather will be great.

We start the day off chilly with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. Sunshine continue almost all day. We will struggle to even get a cloud or two.

High temperatures climb back into the mid 50s.

Thursday night we drop back into the mid 30s.