Temperature trends change second week of August

Maryland's most accurate is keeping tabs on swinging temperature trends into the last full month of summer
Posted

Happy August!
We are dealing with a brief fall-like stretch for the first few days of the month. Typically in the summertime, we will have a stretch of days post-cold front that will make the air temperature and overall conditions feel closer to spring or fall. This year, our first taste of fall arrived in time for August.

Unfortunately, for us, fall lovers, it is not long-lived. Summer is set to re-arrive within the second full week of the month.

The Baltimore area will see the 90s and above-average temperatures for the next 6-10 days. Meteorological fall arrives on September 1ST, while the equinox arrives on September 22ND.

