Taking a peak at pre-Thanksgiving travel

BALTIMORE — Happy Turkey Week everyone! I know some of you all are staying home fore the holidays but for those traveling in the days leading up to Thanksgiving we could see some messy weather ahead that could lead to some travel delays. Monday continues to be on the dry side as high pressure settles in overhead. Clouds build in late, and here is where the fun starts. Furthermore, our strong tough builds in bring heavy and widespread showers to Maryland and even some freezing rain to western Maryland. Some spots could accumulate upwards of 0.5-2 inches of rain before everything is all said and done. This will also come with a strong low-level jet, meaning that very gusty winds up to 40 mph could be present. A cold front eventually passes through late Wednesday clearing the rain and calming the winds, but certainly leaving travel troubles for most of Tuesday and Wednesday. Make sure you continue to say up to date with the latest forecasts. I hope you all have a warm and safe holiday!

WMAR