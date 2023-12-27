Taking a look at the cold moon

BALTIMORE — It is the last full moon of 2024 and this moon is dubbed the "cold" moon. Why you may ask... is it because it falls around the winter solstice. In the northern hemisphere, the moon is at its highest point and traces its longest path. Therefore, it also gets the title of the "long night moon.” It may be hard to see due to the lingering clouds and fog, but if you can bundle up and look up, you may see the cold moon!

