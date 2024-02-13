Taking a look at Maryland snowfall totals

BALTIMORE — After this Tuesday, February 13's short burst of early snowfall, the state line was the clear winner in terms of totals. Manchester picked up on a little over four inches of snow. Glyndon picked up on a little over a trace. This storm was pretty tricky and the forecast was spot on. Most of the snow should melt today but could turn icy this evening as temps fall below freezing. Again, another system this weekend could give us a second flake potential.

