Super Bowl weather past & present

It is the day, Super Bowl 57 where the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. While our beloved Ravens aren't in the game, we can look back at some of the past weather from other super bowls. The warmest Super Bowl was in 2022 in Los Angeles where the LA Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals with a game high of 85 degrees. The coldest super bowl took place in 2018 in Minneapolis. The temperature was 2 degrees as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots. Fortunately, the game was played in a dome that was no where near the outside temperature. The wettest super bowl was in 2007 in Miami where the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears. Almost an inch of rain fell and there were eight turnovers, including five fumbles.

Of course, the forecast for today's game couldn't be more perfect!

In terms of the weather we are all winners!