Sunday storm chance

BALTIMORE — We are still several days away so call this an early heads up. We will be watching Sunday closely for a chance of strong to severe storms.

Both Saturday and Sunday are set to warm into the 70s! This will set the stage for storms to sweep through Sunday evening. The trigger for these storms will be a cold front. Storms start by mid afternoon and continue into the evening.

There is a lot of wind high up in the atmosphere to work with. If some of that can mix down with these storms, then we will see damaging wind gusts.

Overall this risk is on the lower end, but now 0. There is a 15% chance of a severe storm happening within 25 miles of any given point in our area.

We will have plenty of updates as we get closer. Stay safe!