Sunday soaker

It will be windy too
Sunday 1pm
Posted at 4:38 PM, Dec 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — Sunday is setup to see a lot of wind-driven heavy rain. Widespread showers fill in mid morning and continue all afternoon, evening, and into early Monday morning.

Most will see several inches of rain over a few days. This would normally prompt flooding concerns, but with our current drought conditions, the ground should be able to absorb most of it. Watch for localized street flooding.

Here is a look at some of the totals we can expect:

Rain totals Sunday through Monday

It will also be very windy. Gusts will get in the range of 30+ miles per hour.

Sunday Wind

Energy for storms is limited, but not zero. This means that we could even get lightning and thunder for some.

The Ravens are hosting the Rams and it will be a mess of a game. Here is the forecast:

Ravens Game

On the back side of this system, colder air will rush in quickly Monday morning. If the moisture can line up, we would see some wintry mix before sunrise Monday morning.

Monday Morning

